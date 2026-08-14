Junior Colson News: Plays in preseason opener

Colson made five tackles (three solo) in Thursday night's preseason opener against the Texans.

The linebacker played 22 defensive snaps in the contest, 42 percent of the Chargers' defensive total. Thursday was Colson's first performance back from season-ending shoulder surgery he received during the 2025 preseason. The 2024 third-rounder is set to be a key depth piece for the Chargers' linebacker corps in the upcoming campaign.