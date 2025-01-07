Justice Hill Injury: Back practicing Tuesday

Hill (illness/concussion) was a limited participant in Tuesday's practice.

The Ravens continue to list Hill with a pair of health concerns, though head coach John Harbaugh said last Thursday that the illness rather than the concussion suffered in a Dec. 21 win over the Steelers was the primary cause of the running back's continued absence. Hill was back on the practice field Tuesday for the first time since Week 16, with Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic noting that Hill was sporting a non-contact jersey. As such, Hill may not have yet fully cleared concussion protocol, but he'll have two more practices this week to increase his activity and show that he's put both the head injury and the illness in the rear-view mirror in advance of Saturday's wild-card game versus Pittsburgh. If he's available this weekend, Hill would likely step in as the top change-of-pace option behind lead back Derrick Henry.