Justice Hill Injury: DNP on practice estimate
Hill (concussion) was listed as a non-participant on Sunday's practice estimate.
Baltimore faced Pittsburgh on Saturday, with the team holding a late-afternoon walk-through one day later. Given that Hill sustained a concussion versus the Steelers, his status for Wednesday's game against the Texans is cloudy on a short week. If Hill is sidelined for the contest, Rasheen Ali and Keaton Mitchell would be in line to see complementary snaps behind top back Derrick Henry.
