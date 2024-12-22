Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Justice Hill headshot

Justice Hill Injury: DNP on practice estimate

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 22, 2024

Hill (concussion) was listed as a non-participant on Sunday's practice estimate.

Baltimore faced Pittsburgh on Saturday, with the team holding a late-afternoon walk-through one day later. Given that Hill sustained a concussion versus the Steelers, his status for Wednesday's game against the Texans is cloudy on a short week. If Hill is sidelined for the contest, Rasheen Ali and Keaton Mitchell would be in line to see complementary snaps behind top back Derrick Henry.

Justice Hill
Baltimore Ravens
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now