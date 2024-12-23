Justice Hill Injury: Doesn't practice Monday

Hill (concussion) didn't practice Monday.

Hill sustained a concussion Saturday against the the Steelers when his head hit the ground hard as he was tackled at the end of a 25-yard run. With no activity to speak of since then, he seems to be trending toward his first absence of the season Wednesday at Houston. Tuesday's injury report may provide clarity on that front, but rookie fifth-round pick Rasheen Ali and Keaton Mitchell are lined up for complementary reps behind starter Derrick Henry if Hill isn't able to suit up Week 17.