Justice Hill Injury: Expected to play Saturday

Hill, who missed the Ravens' Dec. 25 win over the Texans with a concussion, missed Monday's practice due to an illness, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

While Hill was sidelined Monday, Hensley relayed that the running back is expected to play Saturday against the Browns, per head coach John Harbaugh, which implies that Hill has either cleared the NFL's concussion protocol or is on track to do so ahead of Week 18 action. Look for added context regarding his status to arrive once Tuesday's practice report is posted.