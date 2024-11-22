Justice Hill Injury: Logs full practice

Hill (concussion protocol) practiced fully Friday.

Per the Ravens' injury report, Hill still is listed in the NFL's concussion protocol, but the running back's ability to work fully Friday bodes well for his chances of being cleared for Monday night's game against the Chargers. If, however, Hill has any setbacks and is unable to completely progress through the protocol, Keaton Mitchell and Rasheen Ali would be candidates to see added snaps behind top back Derrick Henry in Week 12.