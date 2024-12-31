Fantasy Football
Justice Hill headshot

Justice Hill Injury: Misses another practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 31, 2024

Hill (concussion/illness) didn't participate in practice Tuesday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Per Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said Monday that Hill is trending toward being available for Saturday's regular-season finale against the Browns, after the running back sat out the team's Week 17 win over the Texans with a concussion. Though Hill is seemingly on the cusp of exiting the NFL's five-step concussion protocol, an unrelated illness has kept him off the field for practice. Hill will likely need to log some practice activity Wednesday and/or Thursday in order for Harbaugh's prediction to come to fruition.

Justice Hill
Baltimore Ravens
