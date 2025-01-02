Fantasy Football
Justice Hill headshot

Justice Hill Injury: Not practicing Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 2, 2025

Hill (concussion/illness) wasn't present for practice Thursday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

With Hill slated to record a third straight 'DNP' listing, the running back's status for Saturday's game against the Browns is cloudy in advance of the Ravens' final Week 18 injury report. If Hill is unavailable this weekend, Keaton Mitchell would likely see added snaps behind top back Derrick Henry.

Justice Hill
Baltimore Ravens
