Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Justice Hill headshot

Justice Hill Injury: Not practicing yet

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 1, 2025

Hill (concussion/illness) isn't practicing Wednesday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Hill hasn't practiced since suffering a concussion Week 16, but at this point his absence may be due to an illness more so than the head injury, considering Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Monday that Hill is trending in the right direction for Saturday's game against Cleveland. The running back has three more days to recover from his illness and clear concussion protocol before Baltimore's regular-season finale.

Justice Hill
Baltimore Ravens
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now