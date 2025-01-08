Fantasy Football
Justice Hill headshot

Justice Hill Injury: Practices fully Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 8, 2025 at 1:43pm

Hill (concussion/illness) practiced fully Wednesday.

After being deemed a limited practice participant Tuesday, Hill -- who has missed two straight games -- upgraded to full participation a day later, which has the running back trending in the right direction ahead of Saturday's game against the Steelers. Thursday's injury report is destined to reveal whether Hill carries a designation for the contest or is fully cleared to face Pittsburgh this weekend.

