Justice Hill Injury: Puts in full practice
Hill (concussion/illness) practiced fully Wednesday.
After being deemed a limited practice participant Tuesday, Hill -- who has missed two straight games -- increased his activity a day later, which has the running back trending in the right direction ahead of Saturday's game against the Steelers. Thursday's injury report will reveal whether Hill carries a designation for the contest or is fully cleared to face Pittsburgh this weekend.
