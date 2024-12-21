Justice Hill Injury: Unlikely to play Week 17

Ravens coach John Harbaugh was not optimistic when asked following Sunday's 34-17 win against the Steelers if Hill (concussion) would be available versus Houston on Wednesday, Jonas Shaffer of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

Hill exited with a concussion during the second quarter, and he'll have just three days to clear the league's concussion protocol before the game against Houston on Christmas Day. The 27-year-old running back has been a productive receiver for Baltimore this season, tallying a 42-383-3 receiving line over the first 14 games of the season. Meanwhile, fellow running back Keaton Mitchell was ruled a healthy scratch for the third game in a row Sunday. Therefore, it's likely that rookie Rasheen Ali will step up as the primary backup for Wednesday's game versus Houston, though bell-cow Derrick Henry should continue to shoulder the vast majority of Baltimore's rushing workload.