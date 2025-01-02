Fantasy Football
Justice Hill Injury: Won't play Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 2, 2025

Hill (concussion/illness) has been ruled out for Saturday's regular-season finale against the Browns.

Hill, who wasn't able to practice this week, will thus target a potential return to action in the Ravens' postseason opener. In his absence Saturday, Keaton Mitchell and Rasheen Ali are available to handle backfield reps that don't go to Derrick Henry. Per head coach John Harbaugh, Hill is no longer dealing with a concussion, with the running back's illness being the reason that he'll be sidelined this weekend.

Justice Hill
Baltimore Ravens
