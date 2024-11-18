Justice Hill News: Gets more involved Sunday

Hill caught four of seven targets for 28 yards and added two carries for 13 yards Sunday against the Steelers.

This was the most involved Hill has been in the game plan in some time as he drew seven targets and played the same number of snaps (30) as Derrick Henry. The seven targets were one behind his season-high of eight in the season-opening loss against the Chiefs. Henry struggled to get much going on the ground other than his 31-yard run and Pittsburgh's lively pass rush opened the door for Hill to get some work in the short passing game. Hill nearly came down with a massive catch up the sideline but it was ripped away and intercepted by rookie linebacker, Payton Wilson. Hill's lack of effectiveness despite the increased opportunities was a disappointing result for him, though he should remain the No.2 option behind Henry given that the team does not appear ready to give Keaton Mitchell significant snaps yet.