Justice Hill News: Role continues to shrink

Hill had one carry for two yards and reeled in a two-yard reception on his lone target Sunday against the Commanders.

Hill's involvement was limited Sunday as he played just 38 percent of the snaps and was not a big part of the scheme with just two total opportunities. Early in the season, Hill was at least reliably drawing targets even if he wasn't seeing many carries. That appears to have dried up as he has just two catches for 10 yards over the last two games. Baltimore heads to Tampa Bay in Week 7.