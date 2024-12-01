Justice Hill News: Seven touches in loss to Philly

Hill rushed three times for six yards and caught four of six targets for 15 yards in Sunday's 24-19 loss to the Eagles.

Hill saw his customary level of usage while working in a change-of-pace role behind Derrick Henry. Hill's volume has been remarkably consistent heading into Baltimore's Week 14 bye. He has totaled between six and eight touches nine times this season while falling short of six three times and exceeding eight just once, when Hill had four carries and six catches against the Bills back in Week 4.