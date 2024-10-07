Justice Hill News: Takes back seat Sunday

Hill had five carries for 17 yards and added one catch for eight yards in Sunday's win over the Bengals.

The veteran's usage in the passing game regressed Sunday as Baltimore needed to target deeper parts of the field to mount its second-half comeback. Hill has two games with a high target volume -- eight in Week 1, six in Week 4 -- but has otherwise gotten two targets per game on average. Baltimore hosts Washington in what projects to be a high-scoring game in Week 6, and Hill's usage could tick up as a result. Still, Hill is really only on the fantasy radar in deeper PPR leagues.