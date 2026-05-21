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Justice Hill News: Taking part in OTAs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 21, 2026

Hill (neck) is participating in OTAs this week.

Hill sustained a neck injury in practice leading up to Week 13 last season and spent the remainder of the 2025 campaign on injured reserve. He was inching closer to a return toward the end of last season, so it's fair to assume he's back to 100 percent. Hill is expected to once again serve as the pass-catching specialist out of the backfield behind Derrick Henry in 2026.

Justice Hill
Baltimore Ravens
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