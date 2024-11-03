Fantasy Football
Justice Hill headshot

Justice Hill News: Three grabs in Sunday's rout

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 3, 2024

Hill carried the ball five times for 15 yards and caught all three of his targets for 43 yards in Sunday's 41-10 win over the Broncos.

The 58 scrimmage yards were Hill's largest total since Week 4, when he posted a 6-78-1 line on six targets against the Bills. It was a good time for Hill to produce decent numbers, as Keaton Mitchell (knee) is getting close to making his season debut and could push for the No. 2 job in the Ravens' backfield. Neither RB is likely to see a big workload as long as Derrick Henry is healthy, however.

Justice Hill
Baltimore Ravens
