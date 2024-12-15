Justice Hill News: Thriving as receiving threat

Hill took two carries for seven yards while bringing in all five of his targets for 61 receiving yards and a touchdown in Sunday's blowout win over the Giants.

Hill made an additional mark outside of fantasy matchups when he ripped off a 59-yard return on special teams. Baltimore's talented backup recorded his fourth touchdown of the season on quarterback Lamar Jackson's fifth passing touchdown of the game. Hill remains a boom-or-bust option (due to his limited usage) for those in deeper leagues as the Ravens prepare to host the Steelers on Saturday.