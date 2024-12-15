Fantasy Football
Justice Hill

Justice Hill News: Thriving as receiving threat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 15, 2024

Hill took two carries for seven yards while bringing in all five of his targets for 61 receiving yards and a touchdown in Sunday's blowout win over the Giants.

Hill made an additional mark outside of fantasy matchups when he ripped off a 59-yard return on special teams. Baltimore's talented backup recorded his fourth touchdown of the season on quarterback Lamar Jackson's fifth passing touchdown of the game. Hill remains a boom-or-bust option (due to his limited usage) for those in deeper leagues as the Ravens prepare to host the Steelers on Saturday.

Justice Hill
Baltimore Ravens
More Stats & News
