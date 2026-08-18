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Justin Dedich Injury: Gets closer to return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 18, 2026

Dedich (hand) is getting closer to a possible return, Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site reports.

Coach Sean McVay said that Dedich could put on a cast and participate in practice, but the overall go-ahead on any return will be determined by the training staff. The offensive lineman has not practiced since being placed on the active/non-football injury list in late July. Dedich could see limited participation very soon, which could significantly bolster the Rams' offensive line depth heading into the regular season.

Justin Dedich
Los Angeles Rams
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