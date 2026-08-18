Justin Dedich Injury: Gets closer to return
Dedich (hand) is getting closer to a possible return, Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site reports.
Coach Sean McVay said that Dedich could put on a cast and participate in practice, but the overall go-ahead on any return will be determined by the training staff. The offensive lineman has not practiced since being placed on the active/non-football injury list in late July. Dedich could see limited participation very soon, which could significantly bolster the Rams' offensive line depth heading into the regular season.
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