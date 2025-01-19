Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Justin Dedich headshot

Justin Dedich Injury: Won't play versus Eagles

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 19, 2025

Dedich (illness) is inactive for Sunday's divisional-round game against the Eagles

Dedich appeared in 13 games this regular season for the Rams, including three starts. While the undrafted rookie out of USC hasn't been in the starting lineup as of late, he'll be unavailable to step in as a reserve during Los Angeles' second playoff game. Meanwhile, Steve Avila and Kevin Dotson will start at left and right guard, respectively.

Justin Dedich
Los Angeles Rams
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now