Justin Dedich Injury: Won't play versus Eagles

Dedich (illness) is inactive for Sunday's divisional-round game against the Eagles

Dedich appeared in 13 games this regular season for the Rams, including three starts. While the undrafted rookie out of USC hasn't been in the starting lineup as of late, he'll be unavailable to step in as a reserve during Los Angeles' second playoff game. Meanwhile, Steve Avila and Kevin Dotson will start at left and right guard, respectively.