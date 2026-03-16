Justin Fields Injury: Headed to Kansas City

The Jets are slated to trade Fields (knee) to the Chiefs in exchange for a sixth-round pick in the 2027 NFL Draft, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports

With Patrick Mahomes recovering from a torn ACL that he sustained Dec. 14, Fields should have an opportunity to work as Kansas City's QB1 this offseason, provided he's past the knee issue he dealt with at the end of the 2025 season. Beyond that, it's possible that Fields -- whose ability as a rusher boosts his fantasy utility -- will begin the 2026 campaign as the team's starter, a potential scenario that hinges on the pace of Mahomes' recovery. Per Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site, coach Andy Reid noted in February that Mahomes has been making good progress in that regard, while the star signal caller previously noted that he wants to be ready for Week 1 yet acknowledged that he "can't predict what happens throughout the process."