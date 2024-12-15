Fantasy Football
Justin Fields Injury: Out for remainder of Week 15

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 15, 2024

Fields (abdomen) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Eagles, Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Fields was hurt on his only snap of the game -- a second-quarter eight-yard carry on which Reed Blankenship was penalized for unnecessary roughness. Fields' absence means that Pittsburgh will be unable to deploy the package that features Fields as a runner, which the team has been using a few times per game. Russell Wilson remains the Steelers' No. 1 quarterback.

