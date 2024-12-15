Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Justin Fields headshot

Justin Fields Injury: Questionable to return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 15, 2024

Fields is questionable to return to Sunday's matchup versus the Eagles with an abdominal injury, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Fields had carried the ball once for eight yards prior to suffering an injury during the third quarter of Sunday's matchup. If he ends up being unable to return, the team will have to turn to the emergency quarterback Kyle Allen should Russell Wilson get hurt.

Justin Fields
Pittsburgh Steelers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now