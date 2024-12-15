Justin Fields Injury: Questionable to return
Fields is questionable to return to Sunday's matchup versus the Eagles with an abdominal injury, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.
Fields had carried the ball once for eight yards prior to suffering an injury during the third quarter of Sunday's matchup. If he ends up being unable to return, the team will have to turn to the emergency quarterback Kyle Allen should Russell Wilson get hurt.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now