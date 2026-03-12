Justin Fields headshot

Justin Fields Injury: Starting days with Jets likely over

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Fields (knee) is expected to be replaced by Geno Smith as the Jets' starting quarterback in 2026, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

The Jets agreed Tuesday to trade for Smith from the Raiders, and the move was made official the following day. Fields remains on the roster for now, though the Jets could save $10 million in cap space by cutting the embattled quarterback. After signing a two-year, $40 million contract with the Jets last offseason, Fields posted a 2-7 record as a starter while averaging 140 passing yards per game. He finished the season on injured reserve due to a knee injury.

Justin Fields
New York Jets
