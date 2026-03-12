Justin Fields Injury: Starting days with Jets likely over
Fields (knee) is expected to be replaced by Geno Smith as the Jets' starting quarterback in 2026, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
The Jets agreed Tuesday to trade for Smith from the Raiders, and the move was made official the following day. Fields remains on the roster for now, though the Jets could save $10 million in cap space by cutting the embattled quarterback. After signing a two-year, $40 million contract with the Jets last offseason, Fields posted a 2-7 record as a starter while averaging 140 passing yards per game. He finished the season on injured reserve due to a knee injury.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsDownload our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Justin Fields See More
-
NFL Free Agency
2026 NFL Free Agency Recap: Roster Moves & Analysis2 days ago
-
Dynasty Strategy
Dynasty Fantasy Football News: 4 Players to Buy Before NFL Free Agency6 days ago
-
Best Ball Strategy
DraftKings NFL Best Ball ADP: Jordyn Tyson Shines in Cross-Site ADP Comparison16 days ago
-
NFL Free Agency
2026 NFL Offseason Trades to Watch: Mac Jones on the Move?28 days ago
-
NFL Free Agency
2026 NFL Offseason Salary Cap Casualties: Players in Danger of Being Released30 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Justin Fields See More