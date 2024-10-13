Justin Fields News: Backed up by Wilson

Fields is slated to be backed up by Russell Wilson on Sunday against the Raiders, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

With Wilson active for the first time this season, in this case as the team's No. 2 signal-caller, Kyle Allen will serve as Pittsburgh's emergency quarterback Sunday. Thus far this season, Fields has led the team to a 3-2 record, but it remains to be seen how strong his grip on the starting job is now that Wilson has moved past his calf injury.