Glenn waited until the last moment to name Fields the starter for Sunday's 27-20 win over the Browns despite having had a Week 9 bye to prepare, and per Al Iannazzone of Newsday, the head coach said he wouldn't "waste [his] time" answering questions about the quarterback situation entering Thursday's divisional contest. As such, fantasy managers in need of a Week 11 starter may need to roster both Fields and Taylor until an official decision is made closer to Thursday Night Football. Fields struggled again despite eking out a win versus Cleveland, completing just six of 11 passes for 54 yards, one touchdown and one interception, with most of his passing yards coming on a 42-yard touchdown to Breece Hall on a screen pass. Part of Fields' issues can be attributed to Garrett Wilson (knee) having been forced out before securing a single catch (on three targets), but with the No. 1 wideout now seemingly trending in the wrong direction for Week 11, it will be difficult to trust New York's passing game regardless of who lines up under center.