Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Justin Fields headshot

Justin Fields News: Draws interest from Jets, Steelers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2025

The Steelers and Jets have shown interest in signing Fields, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.

The Steelers reportedly also have interest in re-signing Russell Wilson or signing Aaron Rodgers, so it may come down to contract numbers rather than being a straightforward matter of the team's on-field preference. While the Steelers and Giants are shaping up as favorites to sign Rodgers, it sounds like Fields could land with the Jets as the 41-year-old's replacement. The Pittsburgh job became more attractive this weekend when the team sent a second-round pick to Seattle for WR DK Metcalf.

Justin Fields
Pittsburgh Steelers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now