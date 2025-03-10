Justin Fields News: Draws interest from Jets, Steelers

The Steelers and Jets have shown interest in signing Fields, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.

The Steelers reportedly also have interest in re-signing Russell Wilson or signing Aaron Rodgers, so it may come down to contract numbers rather than being a straightforward matter of the team's on-field preference. While the Steelers and Giants are shaping up as favorites to sign Rodgers, it sounds like Fields could land with the Jets as the 41-year-old's replacement. The Pittsburgh job became more attractive this weekend when the team sent a second-round pick to Seattle for WR DK Metcalf.