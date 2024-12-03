Justin Fields News: Gets one carry in Week 13

Fields played two of the Steelers' 69 offensive snaps and carried once for seven yards in Sunday's 44-38 win over the Bengals.

For the third week in a row, the Steelers carved out a small package of plays for Fields, who presents a more dynamic rushing threat than starter Russell Wilson. Fields has now reeled off gains of seven, eight, nine and 30 yards on four of his six carries over the past three games, so expect the Steelers to continue sprinkling him into the game plan over the final five contests of the regular season.