Justin Fields News: Healthy after bye week
Fields (hamstring) was a full practice participant Wednesday, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.
Fields was inactive in Week 8 against the Giants, but he's back healthy following Pittsburgh's Week 9 bye. Having lost the starting job to Russell Wilson, who proceeded to post a 2-0 record, Fields will work as Wilson's backup Sunday against the Commanders. Fields' return will likely relegate Kyle Allen to gameday inactive status.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now