Justin Fields News: Might lose starting gig

Fields could move into a backup role for Sunday's game against the Jets with Russell Wilson set to receive first-team reps in practice Wednesday through Friday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Just minutes after Pelissero published his report, head coach Mike Tomlin met with the media for his weekly press conference and said that Wilson was merely "in consideration" for the Week 7 start, per Dale Lolley of the Steelers' official site. Tomlin added that both quarterbacks will get reps in practice this week before a decision is made on a starter, and he even floated the possibility of both Wilson and Fields seeing snaps against the Jets, according to Alan Saunders of SteelersNow.com. If Pelissero's reporting is correct, fantasy managers who had been relying on Fields should prepare to use another option in Week 7. Wilson was named the starter coming out of the preseason, but after he aggravated a calf injury in practice, Fields stepped into the top job and led Pittsburgh to a 4-2 record while completing 66.3 percent of his passes for 6.9 yards per attempt and a 5:1 TD:INT, to go with 231 yards and five scores on the ground. Now that Wilson has returned to full health, however, he appears likely to reclaim the starting role. Given how well Fields performed over the first six games, Wilson would likely need a strong showing against the Jets on Sunday to ensure he sticks atop the depth chart.