Justin Fields News: Modest yardage in Week 5 loss

Fields completed 15 of 27 passes for 131 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Cowboys. He added six rushing attempts for 27 yards.

Fields had more rushing attempts (five) than completed passes (four) in the first half, but the Steelers were down only 6-3 at halftime. He went to the blue medical tent with the independent neurologist after taking a big hit on the first possession of the second half, per Alan Saunders of SteelersNow.com, but Fields returned two plays later and eventually capped the drive with a go-ahead 16-yard touchdown pass to Connor Heyward. Pittsburgh's offense went quiet again for two drives after that before waking up for a 12-play, 63-yard touchdown drive that culminated in a six-yard Fields touchdown pass to Pat Freiermuth with 4:56 remaining. Fields did enough to put the Steelers in position to improve to 4-1, but the Cowboys scored the game-winning touchdown with 20 seconds remaining. Russell Wilson (calf) still wasn't healthy enough to make his season debut against Dallas, but even if the veteran quarterback gains clearance to suit up against the Raiders in Week 6, he's unlikely to take the starting job despite Fields' slow start in the Week 5 loss.