Justin Fields News: Moving to backup role?

Coach Mike Tomlin revealed Friday that he's made a decision on the Steelers' starting quarterback between Fields and Russell Wilson for Sunday's game versus the Jets but won't announce who is getting the call, Brook Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Shortly after Tomlin's media session, WR George Pickens may have let slip that Wilson will be under center Sunday, noting he and the QB have been "getting on the same page after practice, throwing more than usual because this is his first start." All signs point to that coming to pass, as Wilson handled first-team reps this week and led the team's signal-callers in individual drills, while Fields was second in the rotation. Fields started the first six contests of the campaign while Wilson recovered from a lingering calf injury, but the latter now seems set up for his first nod as a member of the Steelers. During his stint as the starter, Fields had a 4-2 record, completed 66 percent of his passes for 1,106 yards, five touchdowns and one interception and recorded 55 carries for 231 yards and five more TDs.