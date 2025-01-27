Justin Fields News: Pittsburgh to bring back one QB?

Steelers owner and president Art Rooney II said Monday that it's his "preference" and will be "a priority" to re-sign one of Fields or Russell Wilson this offseason, Mike DeFabo of The Athletic reports.

Rooney II said it's "probably unlikely" that both Wilson and Fields will return to Pittsburgh for the 2025 campaign, per Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com, but it sounds like a strong possibility that one of the two signal-callers will get another opportunity to prove themselves as the team's long-term starter during the 2025 campaign. Fields led the Steelers to a 4-2 record to kick off the regular season, though upon being replaced by Wilson under center Week 7 he never got another chance to compete for the starting gig, even though the veteran closed out the year with five straight losses. Pittsburgh's choice between re-signing Fields or Wilson figures to be heavily influenced by the relative interest both receive from other teams on the free agent market.