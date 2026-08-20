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Justin Fields News: Preparing to start Saturday's exhibition

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 20, 2026

Fields took first-team reps with the Chiefs offense during Thursday's practice and appears in line to start Saturday's preseason game against the Buccaneers, Matt Derrick of ChiefsDigest.com reports.

The Chiefs appear prepared to err on the side of caution and hold out Patrick Mahomes (knee) for another exhibition game as he works his way back from ACL surgery. Mahomes has taken part in 11-on-11 drills during training camp and should be ready to go for the start of the regular season, but Fields looks poised to play extended snaps Saturday while the two-time MVP is in street clothes. Fields started and played two drives in the Chiefs' 20-12 loss to the Rams in the preseason opener last week, completing four of four pass attempts for 41 yards and carrying twice for nine yards.

Justin Fields
Kansas City Chiefs
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