Justin Fields News: Turns in full practice

Fields (abdomen) was a full participant in Tuesday's practice, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Fields has been inactive for the Steelers' last two games due to an abdominal injury, but head coach Mike Tomlin said earlier this week that he expects the quarterback to be ready to go for Saturday's regular-season finale versus the Bengals. With a full practice under his belt to begin Week 18 prep, Fields looks like he'll be ready to reprise his usual duties as the top backup to Russell Wilson. Before Fields missed time with the abdominal injury, the Steelers had been sprinkling him into the weekly game plans to take advantage of his rushing ability. Fields could have the opportunity to play more extensively Saturday if the Steelers elect to rest Wilson, which could become a consideration if the Ravens beat the Browns earlier in the day to clinch the AFC North crown and a home game in the wild-card round of the playoffs. For his part, Tomlin said earlier in the week that he's not yet in the mentality of resting players for the finale, but that could change closer to Saturday's 8 p.m. ET kickoff, when the result of the Ravens-Browns game will be known.