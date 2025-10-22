Coach Aaron Glenn noted Wednesday that Taylor was managing a knee issue, but that didn't prevent the QB from splitting practice reps with Fields in the Jets' ensuing practice. With that in mind, it doesn't appears as though Taylor's Week 8 status is in any danger, which keeps him in contention to draw the start this weekend for the 0-7 Jets. Per Rich Cimini of ESPN, Glenn declined to name the team's starter Wednesday, while indicating that he wants to create a competitive advantage by keeping Cincinnati guessing which signal-caller to game plan for.