Justin Hardee Injury: Could return Sunday
Hardee (groin) is questionable to play in Sunday's Week 12 game against Houston, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Hardee missed last Sunday's matchup against Minnesota due to a groin issue and sat out Tennessee's first two practices this week. However, he was able to log a limited practice session Friday, giving him a chance to suit up against the Texans. Hardee's return would mostly affect the Titans' special-teams unit, as he's yet to play a defense snap over two contests with the team.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now