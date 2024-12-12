Justin Herbert Injury: Back at practice

Herbert (ankle/thigh) returned to practice Thursday, Eric Smith of the Chargers' official site reports.

Herbert, who is dealing with a left ankle injury, as well as a thigh contusion, per Kris Rhim of ESPN, missed practice Wednesday, but the QB's presence at Thursday's session is a good sign with regard to his status for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers. The Chargers' upcoming injury report will clarify Herbert's official participation level, in any case.