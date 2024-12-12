Fantasy Football
Justin Herbert

Justin Herbert Injury: Back at practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 12, 2024

Herbert (ankle/thigh) returned to practice Thursday, Eric Smith of the Chargers' official site reports.

Herbert, who is dealing with a left ankle injury, as well as a thigh contusion, per Kris Rhim of ESPN, missed practice Wednesday, but the QB's presence at Thursday's session is a good sign with regard to his status for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers. The Chargers' upcoming injury report will clarify Herbert's official participation level, in any case.

Justin Herbert
Los Angeles Chargers

