Justin Herbert Injury: Downplays leg injury

Herbert said following Sunday's 19-17 loss to the Chiefs that he doesn't expect the leg contusion he sustained in the second quarter to affect him going forward, Kris Rhim of ESPN reports.

Herbert said he "took a shot there and was in some pain, but felt good to go and went back in" during Sunday Night Football. The franchise quarterback could be seen walking with a visible limp after Sunday's contest, but it doesn't appear as though he expects to still be dealing with any restrictions versus Tampa Bay in Week 15. Herbert completed 21 of 30 pass attempts for 213 yards and one touchdown versus Kansas City, in addition to taking four carries for 12 yards.