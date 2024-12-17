Fantasy Football
Justin Herbert Injury: Limited in practice Tuesday

Published on December 17, 2024

Herbert (ankle) was a limited participant in Tuesday's practice session.

Herbert's limited participation Tuesday followed his designation as limited in Monday's walkthrough. The star quarterback is still dealing with an ankle injury he suffered Week 14 against the Chiefs, though the issue didn't prevent him from suiting up this past Sunday in a loss to Tampa Bay. Barring a setback, Herbert seems to be in line to play against Denver on Thursday Night Football this week.

