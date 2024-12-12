Justin Herbert Injury: Returns to limited practice
Herbert (ankle/thigh) was limited at practice Thursday.
After being deemed a non-participant Wednesday, the QB's return to a capped session one day later has him trending in the right direction ahead of Sunday's game against the Buccaneers. Friday's final injury report will reveal whether Herbert is given a Week 15 designation, but at this stage it would be surprising if he's not available this weekend.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now