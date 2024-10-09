Fantasy Football
Justin Herbert headshot

Justin Herbert Injury: Still limited by ankle issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 9, 2024

Herbert (ankle) was limited at practice Wednesday.

Herbert had some time to rest his troublesome ankle during the Chargers' bye week, but the QB's listed limitations Wednesday suggest that he continues to manage the issue ahead of Sunday's game against the Broncos. That said, there's been nothing to suggest that Herbert is in any danger of missing the contest, though unless he practices fully by Friday, he figures to carry a Week 6 injury designation.

Justin Herbert
Los Angeles Chargers
