Herbert (ankle) practiced fully Friday and doesn't carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Broncos.

After turning in back-to-back limited sessions Wednesday and Thursday, Herbert's full participation Friday paves the way for him to start against Denver this weekend. The QB has been managing an ankle injury of late, but Herbert no doubt benefited from the Chargers' Week 5 bye and should be closer to 100 percent ahead of Week 6 action.