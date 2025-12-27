Herbert's busy stat line and the five sacks he took all speak to the unsurprisingly tough day he endured against a talented Texans defense. In fairness, the sixth-year signal-caller's one interception was costly but also not truly his fault, as a pass intended for Oronde Gadsden near the goal line bounced off the rookie tight end's hands and into those of the Texans' Azeez Al-Shaair to short-circuit a surefire scoring opportunity. Herbert also appeared to have aggravated his preexisting left-hand injury after a first-half sack per Kris Rhim of ESPN.com, but he never saw a trainer. Herbert and the Chargers were unable to capitalize on an opportunity to clinch at least the No. 5 seed with a victory, adding additional importance to their Week 18 road game against the Broncos.