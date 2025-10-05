Herbert did not look comfortable in the pocket without starting left tackle Joe Alt (ankle) on Sunday, finishing below 200 yards passing for the first time this season. The 27-year-old was sacked four times while throwing his fourth interception of the season, all of which have come during his current three-game skid. Things got so bad that head coach Jim Harbaugh turned to backup QB Trey Lance in garbage time of Sunday's loss. Herbert did salvage his fantasy day a bit by providing managers with a season high of 60 yards on the ground. The talented signal-caller will attempt to get his season back on track against the fledgling Dolphins next Sunday.