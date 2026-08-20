Justin Herbert News: One completion in preseason cameo
Herbert completed one of two passes for nine yards with no touchdowns or interceptions in the Chargers' 41-17 preseason loss to the 49ers on Thursday night.
As expected, Herbert and the rest of the Chargers' offensive starters opened Thursday's game. However, Los Angeles traveled only eight yards on three plays before punting, and Herbert's one completion came to offseason addition Charlie Kolar. The talented signal-caller once again enters the new season with elevated expectations following back-to-back 11-6 campaigns, and with a bevy of young pass-catching talent surrounding him, as well as veteran newcomer David Njoku.
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