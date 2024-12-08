Justin Herbert News: Over 200 passing yards in loss

Herbert completed 21 of his 30 pass attempts for 213 passing yards and a touchdown in the 19-17 loss to the Chiefs on Sunday. He also carried the ball four times for 12 yards.

Despite entering the game without his favorite target in Ladd McConkey (knee/shoulder) and losing another in Will Dissly (shoulder) during the contest, Herbert played well enough despite the hostile conditions. The Pro Bowl quarterback sprinkled the ball around to eight different targets and completed more than 20 passes for just the second time in the last six contests. He also left the game briefly after taking a big hit to his lower body, but the 26-year-old was able to return after missing just one play. Coach Jim Harbaugh clarified after the game that Herbert was dealing with a leg contusion, per Daniel Popper of The Athletic. The status of McConkey will be worth monitoring given Los Angeles' next opponent is the porous Tampa Bay pass defense, and should the rookie play, Herbert could be poised for a solid fantasy day.