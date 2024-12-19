Justin Herbert News: Piles up yardage against tough D

Herbert completed 23 of 31 passes for 284 yards with two touchdowns and one interception in the Chargers' 34-27 win over the Broncos on Thursday night. He also rushed eight times for 28 yards and threw a two-point conversion pass.

Herbert put together a mostly crisp performance that saw him generate his highest passing yardage total since Week 11. The 2020 first-round pick brought the Chargers back from an 11-point third-quarter deficit, connecting with Derius Davis (19 yards) and Hassan Haskins (34 yards) for his pair of touchdown tosses and hitting Joshua Palmer with a two-point conversion pass after the first score. Herbert's clutch second-half performance pushed the Chargers into a tie in the standings with the Broncos at 9-6, and the talented signal-caller will look to carry over the momentum into a Week 17 road battle versus the Patriots on Saturday, Dec. 28.